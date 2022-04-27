Bologna Inter, risultato, tabellino e highlights del match
RETI: 3′ Perisic 28′ Arnautovic
BOLOGNA (3-5-2): 28 Skorupski; 5 Soumaoro, 17 Medel, 6 Theate; 29 De Silvestri, 32 Svanberg, 30 Schouten, 21 Soriano, 3 Hickey; 9 Arnautovic, 99 Barrow.
A disposizione: 22 Bardi, 2 Binks, 4 Bonifazi, 7 Orsolini, 8 Dominguez, 10 Sansone, 14 Viola, 15 Mbaye, 19 Santander, 20 Aebischer, 55 Vignato, 71 Kasius.
Allenatore: Emilio De Leo.
INTER (3-5-2): 97 Radu; 37 Skriniar, 6 De Vrij, 32 Dimarco; 2 Dumfries, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 20 Calhanoglu, 14 Perisic; 10 Lautaro, 19 Correa.
A disposizione: 1 Handanovic, 21 Cordaz, 5 Gagliardini, 7 Sanchez, 8 Vecino, 9 Dzeko, 13 Ranocchia, 33 D’Ambrosio, 36 Darmian, 38 Sangalli, 47 Carboni, 95 Bastoni.
Allenatore: Simone Inzaghi.
AMMONIZIONI: 55′ Arnautovic 55′ Barella 70′ Dumfries 79′ Calhanoglu