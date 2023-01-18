Premier League, Crystal Palace-Manchester United: le probabili formazioni

I Reds vogliono continuare a vincere

Davide Parravano
Manchester United
Crystal Palace-Manchester United, Ten Hag si affida a Rashford

I ragazzi di Ten Hag, presi dall’entusiasmo di aver vinto il derby contro il Man City, proveranno a continuare la striscia di risultati positivi.

Crystal Palace-Manchester United, le probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Ayew, Zaha. Allenatore: Vieira. Indisponibili: Tuanzebe, Dalot, Van de Beek, Sancho

Probabile formazione Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, B. Fernandes, Rashford; Martial. Allenatore: Ten Hag. Indisponibili: Tuanzebe, Dalot, Van de Beek, Sancho

 

 

Davide Parravano
Davide Parravano, redattore di SportPaper.it e di Komunicare Editore, esperto di calcio italiano ed estero

