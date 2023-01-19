Calciomercato Juventus, clamorosa pista per giugno | In arrivo il centrocampista tedesco

I bianconeri vogliono un grande colpo

Anthony Cervoni
Juventus
DELUSIONE JUVENTUS ( FOTO DI SALVATORE FORNELLI )

La Juventus su Gundogan? E’ Q questo l’ultimo nome riportato da Ekrem Konur sul proprio account Twitter che svela come il club bianconero è molto interessato al centrocampista tedesco del Manchest19er City, il cui contratto scadrà a giugno. Sono tanti però i calciatori interessati all’ex Borussia visto che il calciatore tedesco piace anche a Bayern Monaco, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid e Barcellona sono sulle sue tracce.

