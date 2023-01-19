Calciomercato Juventus, clamorosa pista per giugno | In arrivo il centrocampista tedesco

La Juventus su Gundogan? E’ Q questo l’ultimo nome riportato da Ekrem Konur sul proprio account Twitter che svela come il club bianconero è molto interessato al centrocampista tedesco del Manchest19er City, il cui contratto scadrà a giugno. Sono tanti però i calciatori interessati all’ex Borussia visto che il calciatore tedesco piace anche a Bayern Monaco, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid e Barcellona sono sulle sue tracce.

🚨 Juventus, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have a serious interest in signing Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer in the summer when the 32-year-old’s contract with Manchester City runs out. 🇩🇪 🔵 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/d7ox8qx3L5

— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 18, 2023