Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea: le ultimissime dal Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea: probabili formazioni
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-1-4-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Emre Can; Brandt, Reus, Bellingham, Adeyemi; Haller. Allenatore: Rose. A disposizione: Meyer, Unbehaun, Meunier, Passlack, Hummels, Rothe, Ozcan, Dahoud, Reyna, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Modest. Indisponibili: Duranville, Morey, Moukoko, Wolf. Squalificati: nessuno. Diffidati: Ryerson.
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez; Mount, Joao Felix, Mudryk; Havertz. Allenatore: Potter. A disposizione: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Chalobah, Chilwell, Hall, Zakaria, Gallagher, Kovacic, Chukwuemeka, Ziyech. Indisponibili: Aubameyang, Badiashile, Broja, Fofana, Kanté, Madueke, Mendy, Sterling, Pulisic. Squalificati: nessuno. Diffidati: Gallagher, Koulibaly, Mount, Mudryk.
ARBITRO: Gil Manzano (Spagna). Guardalinee: Barbero, Nevado (Spagna). Quarto uomo: Cuadra Fernandez. Var: Hernandez (Spagna). Avar: Martinez Munuera (Spagna).