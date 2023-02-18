Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Le probabili formazioni di Nottingham Forest-Manchester City

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Navas, Lodi, McKenna, Bolt, Aurier; Mangala, Freuler; Scarpa, Gibbs-White, Johnson; Wood. All. Cooper

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Lewis, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Aké; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden. All. Guardiola

Dove vederla in tv

La partita verrà trasmessa in diretta e in esclusiva su Sky Sport Football; ci sarà anche la possibilità di seguire il match in diretta streaming su Now TV e Sky Go.