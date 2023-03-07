Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund, che sfida a Stanford Bridge | Le ultimissime

Le probabili formazioni:
CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Kepa; W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Chilwell; Joao Felix, Mudryk; Havertz. Allenatore: Potter. A disposizione: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Cucurella, Zakaria, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Hall, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech. Indisponibili: Aubameyang, Azpilicueta, Badiashile, Broja, D.Fofana, Madueke, Mendy, Mount, Thiago Silva. Squalificati: Mount. Diffidati: Gallagher, James, Koulibaly, Mudryk, Thiago Silva.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-3-3): Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Emre Can, Ozcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Haller, Reus. Allenatore: Terzic. A disposizione: Meyer, Unbehaun, Meunier, Passlack, Hummels, Rothe, Coulibaly, Dahoud, Reyna, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Modeste. Indisponibili: Adeyemi, Duranville, Morey, Kamara, Moukoko. Squalificati: Ryerson. Diffidati: Emre Can, Ozcan.
ARBITRO: Makkelie (Olanda). Guardalinee: Honig-de Vries (Olanda). Quarto uomo: Kamphuis (Olanda). Var: van Boekel (Olanda). Avar: Higler (Olanda).