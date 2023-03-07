Chelsea rimonta e va ai quarti | Battuto il Borussia Dortmund a Stamford Bridge

Chelsea-Dortmund, i Blues volano ai quarti

Il Chelsea ribalta il Borussia Dortmund. A Stamford Bridge finisce 2-0 per i blues, decidono Sterling e il rigore di Havertz. Il Chelsea supera i tedeschi nel doppio confronto dopo l’1-0 per i gialloneri al Signal Iduna Park di Dortmund dello scorso 15 febbraio. La squadra di Potter raggiunge i quarti di UEFA Champions League, finisce il cammino europeo degli uomini Terzic.

Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund, risultato e tabellino (2-0)

Tabellino: al 43′ pt Sterling R. (C) , al 8′ st Havertz K. (C) .

CHELSEA: Arrizabalaga K., Chilwell B., Cucurella M., Fernandez E. (42′ st Zakaria), Fofana W., Havertz K., James R., Joao Felix (22′ st Gallagher C.), Koulibaly K., Kovacic M. (38′ st Pulisic C.), Sterling R. (38′ st Loftus-Cheek R.). A disposizione: Bergstrom L. (Portiere), Bettinelli M. (Portiere), Chalobah T., Chukwuemeka C., Gallagher C., Hall L., Loftus-Cheek R., Mudryk M., Pulisic C., Zakaria D., Ziyech H. Allenatore: Potter G.

DORTMUND: Bellingham J., Brandt J. (5′ pt Reyna G.), Can E., Guerreiro R., Haller S. (32′ st Malen D.), Meyer A., Ozcan S. (19′ st Bynoe-Gittens J.), Reus M., Schlotterbeck N., Sule N., Wolf M. A disposizione: Bynoe-Gittens J., Coulibaly S., Dahoud M., Hummels M., Kobel G., Malen D., Meunier T., Modeste A., Passlack F., Reyna G., Rothe T., Unbehaun L. Allenatore: Terzic E.