Manchester City-Arsenal, probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Manchester City-Arsenal vale la Premier

All’Ethiad di Manchester si decide la Premier League, oggi alle 21. Prima contro seconda, distanziate soltanto 5 punti – Arsenal prima con 75, Manchester City a 70 (con due partite in meno). Manchester City obbligato alla vittoria dopo aver recuperato ben 6 punti sui Gunners nelle ultime tre giornate (tre pareggi contro Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton). Terzo confronto stagionale tra i due club (il Manchester City ha avuto la meglio in entrambe le sfide). Il match sarà visibile in diretta su Sky Sport Uno(201) e Sky Sport 4k (213) e in streaming su Now e Sky Go.

Le probabili formazioni: