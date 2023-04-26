Manchester City-Arsenal, probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Manchester City-Arsenal vale la Premier
All’Ethiad di Manchester si decide la Premier League, oggi alle 21. Prima contro seconda, distanziate soltanto 5 punti – Arsenal prima con 75, Manchester City a 70 (con due partite in meno). Manchester City obbligato alla vittoria dopo aver recuperato ben 6 punti sui Gunners nelle ultime tre giornate (tre pareggi contro Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton). Terzo confronto stagionale tra i due club (il Manchester City ha avuto la meglio in entrambe le sfide). Il match sarà visibile in diretta su Sky Sport Uno(201) e Sky Sport 4k (213) e in streaming su Now e Sky Go.
Le probabili formazioni:
MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. Allenatore: Pep Guardiola.
ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Vieira; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli. Allenatore: Mikel Arteta.