Home Calcio Estero Manchester City-Arsenal, probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Manchester City-Arsenal, probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Arsenal primo con 5 punti di vantaggio sul City

Di
Federico Maria Santangelo
-
11
Pep Guardiola

Manchester City-Arsenal vale la Premier

All’Ethiad di Manchester si decide la Premier League, oggi alle 21. Prima contro seconda, distanziate soltanto 5 punti – Arsenal prima con 75, Manchester City a 70 (con due partite in meno). Manchester City obbligato alla vittoria dopo aver recuperato ben 6 punti sui Gunners nelle ultime tre giornate (tre pareggi contro Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton). Terzo confronto stagionale tra i due club (il Manchester City ha avuto la meglio in entrambe le sfide).  Il match sarà visibile in diretta su Sky Sport Uno(201) e Sky Sport 4k (213) e in streaming su Now e Sky Go. 

Le probabili formazioni:

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. Allenatore: Pep Guardiola.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Vieira; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli. Allenatore: Mikel Arteta.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI

© Sport Paper Testata giornalistica sportiva Direttore Daniele Amore | 2005 - 2021 - P.I. 02949390591 | Registrato al Tribunale di Latina il 24/04/06 N.854.
error: © SportPaper/KeyPress - FOTO: Vietata la riproduzione anche parziale