Bakayoko passa al Napoli

Di seguito il comunicato del club:

The midfielder will link up again with Gennaro Gattuso, the Napoli manager who was in charge of AC Milan when Bakayoko spent the 2018/19 season there.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and made 43 appearances for the Blues under Antonio Conte, scoring three goals. He played the full game as we beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.