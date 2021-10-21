NBA Recap & Highlights: Knicks col cuore, Gobert insuperabile

In campo ben 22 squadre per l’esordio stagionale
Nella notte l’NBA ci ha offerto tantissimi spunti, con 11 partite che hanno visto sorprese, grandi conferme e battaglie molto agguerrite. Ecco una rapida sintesi, highlights inclusi, di tutti i match di questa seconda notte di Regular Season 2021/22.
Hornets 123 – 122 Pacers
TOP: Lamelo Ball (Charlotte, 31 punti, 9 rimbalzi, 7 assist), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana, 33 punti, 15 rimbalzi, 2 assist).
FLOP: PJ Washington (Charlotte, 5/5/3, 14% FG), Jeremy Lamb (Indiana, 3/2/0, 11% FG).
Pistons 88 – 94 Bulls
TOP: Jerami Grant (Detroit, 24/6/2), Zach LaVine (Chicago, 34/7/4).
FLOP: Killian Hayes (Detroit, 0/5/2, 0% FG), Alex Caruso (Chicago, 3/3/3).
Knicks 138 – 134 Celtics (2OT)
TOP: Julius Randle (NY, 35/8/9), Jaylen Brown (Boston, 46/9/6).
FLOP: Immanuel Quickley (NY, 2/0/1), Dennis Schröder (Boston, 12/3/8, 31% FG).
Raptors 83 – 98 Wizards
TOP: Montrezl Harrell (Washington, 22/9/1, 82% FG).
FLOP: OG Anunoby (Toronto, 11/10/1, 18% FG, -21 +/-), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Washington, 5/2/1, 29% FG).
Grizzlies 132 – 121 Cavs
TOP: Ja Morant (Memphis, 37/6/6), Jarrett Allen (Cleveland, 25/4/1, 100% FG).
FLOP: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis, 13/6/2, 25% FG), Kevin Love (Cleveland, 4/4/4, 17% FG).
Timberwolves 124 – 106 Rockets
TOP: Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota, 30/10/2).
FLOP: Jae’Sean Tate (Houston, 2/3/2).
Pelicans 97 – 117 Sixers
TOP: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans, 23/5/1), Joel Embiid (22/6/5).
FLOP: Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans, 9/12/3, 16% FG).
Spurs 123 – 97 Magic
TOP: Devin Vassell (San Antonio, 19/2/5), Mo Bamba (Orlando, 18/4/4).
FLOP: Ignas Brazdeikis (Orlando, 2/3/1).
Jazz 107 – 86 Thunder
TOP: Rudy Gobert (Utah, 16/21/0).
FLOP: Theo Maledon (OKC, 4/2/3, 17% FG).
Suns 98 – 110 Nuggets
TOP: Chris Paul (Phoenix, 15/4/10), Nikola Jokic (27/13/2).
FLOP: Jay Crowder (Phoenix, 2/8/2).
Blazers 121 – 124 Kings
TOP: CJ McCollum (Portland, 34/6/5), Richaun Holmes (Sacramento, 21/11/2, 90% FG).
FLOP: Robert Covington (Portland, 8/4/0), Ty Haliburton (Sacramento, 2/2/4, 20% FG).