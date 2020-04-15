Alex Nwankwo, dal campo all’impegno contro il Coronavirus con Rotceh Master Agency

Alex Nwankwo, dal campo all’impegno contro il Coronavirus

Il grande giornalista, pubblicitario, manager nel settore televisivo ALEX NWANKWO riceve grandi premi con grande merito per impegno e solidarietà alla lotta al coronavirus in Nigeria, promuovendo e sensibilizzando molte istituzioni umanitarie. Alez è un uomo sempre con il sorriso sul volto che diffonde il suo impegno in vari settori di lavoro aiutando tante persone e creando sempre buoni propositi ed iniziative manageriali, è presente sempre riuscendo a coinvolgere e sensibilizzare grandi personaggi ricchi nigeriani per un impegno diretto nelle iniziative lavorative ed umanitarie. Il suo lavoro non è passato inosservato anche agli occhi dei grandi media europei e noi della redazione giornalistica SPORT PAPER abbiamo il piacere di sostenere un professionista che mette tanto cuore nel suo lavoro. Un plauso va anche al signor Guazzoli Gianfranco (in foto con il principe Ned Nwoko)

che con le sue iniziative calcistiche in NIGERIA ha affiancato con la fondazione del PRINCIPE NED NWOKO e la SOCCER STARS PROJECT alcune iniziative diverse dal calcio ma con grande impatto sociale e benefico, la ROTCEH MASTER AGENCY è presente in Nigeria sostenendo progetti calcio. Nel mondo serve lavorare con meritocrazia e siamo lieti di sottolineare a livello mondiale l’importante impegno di ALEX NWANKWO. Complimenti da tutto il settore di informazione di tutta Europa, buon lavoro ALEX.

English version:

Alex Nwankwo, from the field to the commitment against Coronavirus

The great journalist, advertiser, manager in the television sector ALEX NWANKWO receives great awards with great merit for commitment and solidarity to the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria, promoting and raising awareness among many humanitarian institutions. Alex is always a man with a smile that spreads the his commitment in various sectors of work helping many people and always creating good intentions and managerial initiatives, he is always present managing to involve and sensitize great Nigerian rich people for a direct commitment in work and humanitarian initiatives. His work has not passed unnoticed even by the major European media and we of the SPORT PAPER newsroom have the pleasure of supporting a man who puts so much heart into his work.

A praise goes also to Mr. Guazzoli Gianfranco who with his football initiatives in NIGERIA has joined with the foundation of the PRINCIPE NED NWOKO and the SOCCER STARS PROJECT some initiatives other than football but with great social and beneficial impact, the ROTCEH MASTER AGENCY is present in Nigeria supporting football projects.

In the world we need to work with meritocracy and we are pleased to underline the important commitment of ALEX NWANKWO worldwide. Congratulations from all the information sector throughout Europe, good job Alex.