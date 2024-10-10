Home Calcio Estero Inghilterra-Grecia, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Le scelte di Carsley e Jovanovic.

Federico Maria Santangelo
ESULTANZA INGHILTERRA CON SAKA E BELLINGHAM ( FOTO DI SALVATORE FORNELLI )

Tre Leoni con il 4-2-3-1. Difesa con Stones e Colwill al centro, supportati da Alexander-Arnold e Lewis sulle corsie laterali. In mezzo al campo Rice e Gomes, alle spalle di Saka, Palmer e Gordon sulla trequarti. Attacco a Watkins.

Inghilterra-Grecia, le probabili formazioni:

INGHILTERRA (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Gomes; Saka, Palmer, Gordon; Watkins. CT. Carsley.

GRECIA (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Pelkas, Siopis; T Chatzigiovannis, Bakasetas, Tzokis; Ioannidis. CT. Jovanovic.

