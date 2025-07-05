Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Un grande quarto di finale, diventata una classica del calcio europeo, tra Real Madrid e Borussia Dortmund. Si scende in campo alle 22 al MetLife Stadium di New York.
Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund, le probabili formazioni:
REAL MADRID (3-5-2): Courtois; Rudiger, Tchouameni, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Arda Guler, Bellingham, Valverde, Fran Garcia; Mbappé, Vinicius. All. Xabi Alonso.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-1-2): Kobel; Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Nmecha, Groß, Svensson; Brandt; Guirassy, Adeyemi. All. Kovac.