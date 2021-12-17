Un occhio alla NCAA – Iniziano i Bowls

Dopo i conference championships, torna la nostra rubrica “Un occhio alla NCAA”. Settimane conclusive della stagione con in programma i BOWLS e noi non vogliamo farvi mancare il nostro supporto indicandovi le sfide più interessanti da seguire. Iniziamo con le partite in programma dal 17 al 23 dicembre, tra le quali abbiamo scelto:
SABATO 18 DICEMBRE
Boca Raton Bowl
Ore 17:00 (CEST) Western Kentucky (7-1) vs. Appalachian State (10-3)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Giocatori da seguire: QB Bailey Zappe, WR Jerrett Sterns, DE Juwuan Jones, DB Omari Alexander
Appalachian State Mountaineers
Giocatori da seguire: RB Nate Noel, LB Nick Hampton, LB D’Marco Jackson
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Ore 21:30 (CEST) UAB (8-4) vs. BYU (10-2)
UAB Blazers
Giocatori da seguire: RB DeWayne McBride, TE Gerrit Prince, CB Straling Thomas, LB Alex Wright
BYU Cougars
Giocatori da seguire: QB Jaren Hall, RB Tyler Allgeier, K Jake Oldroyd, DB Malik Moore
DOMENICA 19 DICEMBRE
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Ore 01:30 (CEST) Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)
Utah State Aggies
Giocatori da seguire: RB Calvin Tyler, WR Deven Thompinks, S Shaq Bond, DE Nick Heninger
Oregon State Beavers
Giocatori da seguire: RB B.J. Baylor, LB Avery Roberts, DB Rejzohn Wright
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Ore 3:15 (CEST) Louisiana (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5)
Louisiana Ragin’Cajuns
Giocatori da seguire: OL King McGowen, LB Chauncey Manac, QB Levi Lewis
Marshall Thundering Herd
Giocatori da seguire: QB Grant Wells, RB Rasheen Ali, LB Eli Neal, Db Steven Gilmore
MERCOLEDI’ 22 DICEMBRE
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Ore 01:30 (CEST) UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)
UTSA Roadrunners
Giocatori da seguire: QB Franck Harris, RB Sincere McCormick, WR Zakhari Franklin, LB Clarence Hicks
San Diego State Aztecs
Giocatori da seguire: RB Greg Bell, TE Daniel Bellinger, DL Cameron Thomas, LB Caden McDonald, S Trenton Thompson
Per questa settimana è tutto, buona visione e arrivederci.