Augsburg-Borussia Dortmund, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Gialloneri in campo con il 4-2-3-1. Terzic opta per Sule e Schlotterbeck centrali difesa, con Meunier e Bensabaini terzini. Mediana a due con Can e Ozcan, alle spalle di Reus, Brandt e Bynoe-Gittens. In avanti il solo Fullkrug. Tra i pali c’è Kobel.

Le probabili formazioni:

AUGSBURG (4-2-3-1): Dahmen; Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Rexhbecaj, Dorsch; Jensen, Demirovic, Vargas; Tietz. All. Thorup.