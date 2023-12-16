Augsburg-Borussia Dortmund, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Gialloneri in campo con il 4-2-3-1. Terzic opta per Sule e Schlotterbeck centrali difesa, con Meunier e Bensabaini terzini. Mediana a due con Can e Ozcan, alle spalle di Reus, Brandt e Bynoe-Gittens. In avanti il solo Fullkrug. Tra i pali c’è Kobel.
Le probabili formazioni:
AUGSBURG (4-2-3-1): Dahmen; Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Rexhbecaj, Dorsch; Jensen, Demirovic, Vargas; Tietz. All. Thorup.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensabaini; Can, Ozcan; Reus, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Fullkrug. All. Terzic.