Chelsea-Inter, la diretta | Il risultato (1-1)

L’Inter scende in campo contro il Chelsea per l’ultima amichevole del suo pre-campionato. La squadra di Simone Inzaghi, già intaccata dagli infortuni, sta completando la preparazione e il proprio avvicinamento alla prossima stagione di Serie A. Calhanolgu e Lautaro ancora fuori, Carlos Augusto e Bisseck con Acerbi in difesa, Correa ad accompagnare Thuram lì davanti. E’ un prototipo di Inter parecchio rimaneggiato, ma Inzaghi conta di recuperare tutti per la sfida contro il Como.

Chelsea-Inter, il tabellino:

CHELSEA (ENG): Sanchez R.(P), Gusto M. (dal 35′ st Ugochukwu L.), Fofana W. (dal 24′ st Badiashile B.), Colwill L. (dal 24′ st Adarabioyo T.), Cucurella M. (dal 1′ st Veiga R.), Fernandez E.(C), Lavia R. (dal 1′ st Caicedo M.), Madueke N. (dal 1′ st Palmer C.), Dewsbury-Hall K. (dal 1′ st Nkunku C.), Mudryk M. (dal 33′ st Sterling R.), Guiu M. (dal 11′ st Jackson N.). A disposizione: Adarabioyo T., Badiashile B., Bettinelli M.(P), Caicedo M., Chilwell B., Chukwuemeka C., Disasi A., Jackson N., Jorgensen F.(P), Nkunku C., Palmer C., Sterling R., Ugochukwu L., Veiga R. Allenatore: Maresca E..

INTER (ITA): Sommer Y.(P), Bisseck Y. (dal 27′ st Fontanarosa A.), Acerbi F. (dal 15′ st Pavard B.), Carlos Augusto, Darmian M. (dal 15′ st Dumfries D.), Barella N.(C), Asllani K. (dal 13′ st Frattesi D.), Mkhitaryan H. (dal 36′ st Berenbruch T.), Dimarco F., Correa J. (dal 30′ st Quieto D.), Thuram M. (dal 15′ st Salcedo E.). A disposizione: Alexiou C., Bastoni A., Berenbruch T., Di Gennaro R.(P), Dumfries D., Fontanarosa A., Frattesi D., Martinez J.(P), Pavard B., Quieto D., Salcedo E., Topalovic L. Allenatore: Inzaghi S..

Reti: al 45′ st Ugochukwu L. (Chelsea (Eng)) al 26′ pt Thuram M. (Inter (Ita)) .

Ammonizioni: al 30′ pt Colwill L. (Chelsea (Eng)), al 42′ pt Cucurella M. (Chelsea (Eng)) al 30′ pt Acerbi F. (Inter (Ita)), al 14′ st Mkhitaryan H. (Inter (Ita)).