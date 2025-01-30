La Roma chiude al 15° posto, 2 a 0 all’Eintracht

La Roma supera l’Eintracht e chiude al 15° posto

Europa League, la Roma supera 2 a 0 l’Eintracht e chiude il girone al 15° posto. Contro i tedesci vittoria firmata Angelino e Shomurodov.

IL TABELLINO

Roma-Eintracht Francoforte 1-0

Roma (3-5-2): Svilar 6,5; Mancini 7, Hummels 6,5, Ndicka 6; Saelemaekers 5,5 (16′ st Soulè 7), Kone 6, Paredes 6 (16′ st Cristante 6), Pellegrini 6 (35′ st Celik sv), Angelino 7,5; Dybala 7 (35′ st Pisilli sv), Dovbyk 5 (22′ st Shomurodov 6,5). A disp.: De Marzi, Marcaccini, Abdulhamid, Baldanzi, El Shaarawy. All.: Ranieri 6,5

Eintracht Francoforte (3-4-2-1): Trapp 6; Tuta 4,5, Koch 5,5, Theate 6; Kristensen 5, Skhiri 5,5, Larsson 6 (19′ st Dahoud 5,5), Knauff 5,5 (19′ st Can Uzun 5,5); Bahoya 5 (20′ st Nkounkou 5,5), Chaibi 5,5 (39′ st Bekir Is sv); Ekitike 5 (27′ st Matanovic 5,5). A disp.: Kaua Santos, Siljevic, Amenda, Chandler, Gotze, Collins. All.: Toppmoller 5

Arbitro: Obrenovic (Slovenia)

Marcatori: 44′ Angelino (R) 69? Shomurodov

Ammoniti: Saelemaekers (R