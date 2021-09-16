Leicester City Napoli, risultato, tabellino e highlights del match
Marcatori: 9′ Perez (L), 64′ Barnes (L), 69′, 87′ Osimhen (N)
LEICESTER CITY (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Castagne, Vestergaard, Evans (46′ Soyuncu), Bertrand; Ndidi, Soumaré (77′ Maddison), Perez (46′ Tielemans); Daka (70′ Lookman), Iheanacho, Barnes. All. Rodgers.
NAPOLI (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Malcuit (83′ Juan Jesus), Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa (83′ Petagna), Fabian Ruiz; Lozano (63′ Politano), Zielinski (63′ Elmas), Insigne (74′ Ounas); Osimhen. All: Spalletti.
Ammoniti: Ndidi (L), Soumarè (L), Di Lorenzo (N), Verstergaard (L), Soyuncu (L)