Sheffield United – Manchester City: le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Il City vuole i tre punti per non perdere il passo in classifica

Il City di Guardiola dopo aver battuto il Newcastle per 1-0, in uno dei tanti scontri diretti di questa Premier League, andrá in trasferta a Sheffield dove sfiderá lo United, formazione arrivata dalla Championship, che fino ad ora ha soltanto perso, rispettivamente contro Crystal Palace e Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United – Manchester City, le probabili formazioni

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Foderingham, Robinson, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Lowe, de Souza Costa, Norwood, Osborn, Traoré, Osula. Allenatore: Heckingbottom

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Grealish, Phil Foden, Silva; Haaland. Allenatore: Guardiola

Sheffiel United – Manchester City, ecco dove vederla

Sheffield United – Manchester City verrá trasmessa in diretta TV su Sky al canale Sky Sport Calcio. Sarà anche possibile vedere Sheffield United – Manchester City in diretta streaming su Now TV e tramite Sky Go