Union Saint Gilloise-Roma, risultato in diretta: LIVE (1-1)

Questo il tabellino in vista della sfida di questa sera tra Union Saint Gilloise e Roma. Tanti i cambi per Juric, che sceglie Cristante, Le Fèe e Baldanzi alle spalle di Shomurodov.
Union Saint Gilloise-Roma, il tabellino:
ROYALE UNION SG: Moris A., Mac Allister K., Burgess C., Sykes R., Niang O., Khalaili A. (dal 23′ st Rodriguez K.), Vanhoutte C., Sadiki N., Machida K., Ivanovic F. (dal 34′ st Boufal S.), Fuseini M. (dal 23′ st Ait El Hadj A.). A disposizione: Chambaere V., Imbrechts J., Ait El Hadj A., Berradi S., Boufal S., Kabangu E., Leysen F., Rasmussen M., Rodriguez K., Van De Perre K. Allenatore: Pocognoli S..
ROMA: Svilar M., Mancini G., Cristante B., Angelino, Celik Z., Kone M., Le Fee E. (dal 10′ st Pisilli N.), El Shaarawy S. (dal 34′ st Zalewski N.), Baldanzi T. (dal 34′ st Soule M.), Pellegrini Lo., Shomurodov E. (dal 10′ st Dovbyk A.). A disposizione: Marin R., Ryan M., Abdulhamid S., Buba Aboubacar, Dovbyk A., Dybala P., Hummels M., Paredes L., Pisilli N., Soule M., Zalewski N. Allenatore: Juric I..
Reti: al 32′ st Mac Allister K. (Royale Union SG) , al 17′ st Mancini G. (Roma) .
Ammonizioni: al 44′ st Vanhoutte C. (Royale Union SG), al 45’+2 st Sykes R. (Royale Union SG) al 4′ pt Shomurodov E. (Roma), al 27′ pt Celik Z. (Roma).