Volta Valenciana, finalmente Moschetti! Al Besseges la prima di Johannessen

Nella quarta tappa della Volta Valenciana è grande Italia, con Moschetti che finalmente torna alla vittoria. Quarto Viviani, tranquillo Nibali.

Di
Andrea Terreni
-
5

Nella quarta tappa della Volta Valenciana va a segno finalmente Matteo Moschetti. Il giovane sprinter della Trek Segafredo torna ad una importante vittoria dopo il bruttissimo infortunio del 2020 al Besseges che ne aveva fortemente stoppato la crescita.

Battuti sul traguardo di Torrevieja Penalver, Kristoff e Viviani. Giornata tranquilla per i big a parte una sfortunata caduta, senza conseguenze, di Rodriguez della Ineos.

In Francia all’Etoile de Besseges la prima vittoria da professionista per Tobias Johannessen che batte allo sprint Jay Vine e il nostro Antonio Tiberi.

Johannessen

Volta Valenciana, ordine d’arrivo quarta tappa

1
 MOSCHETTI Matteo
 Trek – Segafredo 20 30 4:32:17
2
 PEÑALVER Manuel
 Burgos-BH 10 18 ,,
3
 KRISTOFF Alexander
 Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5 12 ,,
4
 VIVIANI Elia
 INEOS Grenadiers 7 ,,
5
 JAKOBSEN Fabio
 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4 ,,
6
 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
 Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 3 ,,
7
 MOLANO Juan Sebastián
 UAE Team Emirates 2 ,,
8
 DUPONT Timothy
 Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 1 ,,
9
 MOHORIČ Matej
 Bahrain – Victorious ,,
10
 MOZZATO Luca
 B&B Hotels – KTM ,,

 

Volta Valenciana, classifica generale

1 1
 VLASOV Aleksandr
 BORA – hansgrohe 5 17:00:56
2 2
 EVENEPOEL Remco
 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:32
3 3
 RODRIGUEZ Carlos
 INEOS Grenadiers 0:36
4 4
 MAS Enric
 Movistar Team 0:50
5 5
 VALVERDE Alejandro
 Movistar Team 1:02
6 6
 FUGLSANG Jakob
 Israel – Premier Tech 1:05
7 7
 SÁNCHEZ Luis León
 Bahrain – Victorious 1:14
8 8
 CICCONE Giulio
 Trek – Segafredo 2:00

Accadde Oggi:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRE INFO AUTORE