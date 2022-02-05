Volta Valenciana, finalmente Moschetti! Al Besseges la prima di Johannessen

Nella quarta tappa della Volta Valenciana va a segno finalmente Matteo Moschetti. Il giovane sprinter della Trek Segafredo torna ad una importante vittoria dopo il bruttissimo infortunio del 2020 al Besseges che ne aveva fortemente stoppato la crescita.
Battuti sul traguardo di Torrevieja Penalver, Kristoff e Viviani. Giornata tranquilla per i big a parte una sfortunata caduta, senza conseguenze, di Rodriguez della Ineos.
In Francia all’Etoile de Besseges la prima vittoria da professionista per Tobias Johannessen che batte allo sprint Jay Vine e il nostro Antonio Tiberi.
Volta Valenciana, ordine d’arrivo quarta tappa
|1
|
MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek – Segafredo
|20
|30
|4:32:17
|2
|
PEÑALVER Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|10
|18
|,,
|3
|
KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux
|5
|12
|,,
|4
|
VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|,,
|5
|
JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|,,
|6
|
ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|3
|,,
|7
|
MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|,,
|8
|
DUPONT Timothy
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|1
|,,
|9
|
MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain – Victorious
|,,
|10
|
MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels – KTM
|,,
Volta Valenciana, classifica generale
|1
|1
|–
|
VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA – hansgrohe
|5
|17:00:56
|2
|2
|–
|
EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|3
|3
|–
|
RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|4
|4
|–
|
MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:50
|5
|5
|–
|
VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:02
|6
|6
|–
|
FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel – Premier Tech
|1:05
|7
|7
|–
|
SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain – Victorious
|1:14
|8
|8
|–
|
CICCONE Giulio
|Trek – Segafredo
|2:00