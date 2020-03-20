Coronavirus NBA, positivi un atleta dei Celtics e due dei Lakers

Coronavirus NBA Lakers Celtics | Due giocatori dei Los Angeles Lakers sono risultati positivi al coronavirus. Lo rende noto la franchigia di Nba, senza rivelare l’identità. “A seguito della positività di quattro giocatori dei Brooklyn Nets, in seguito al match del 10 marzo i medici della nostra squadra e i funzionari della sanità pubblica ci hanno raccomandato di fare il test. Oggi abbiamo appreso che due dei nostri giocatori sono risultati positivi. Entrambi sono attualmente asintomatici, in quarantena e sotto la cura del medico del team”.

We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020

Positivo al Covid-19 Marcus Smart

Altri casi positivi al coronavirus nel mondo Nba. L’ultimo in ordine di tempo è la stella dei Boston Celtics Marcus Smart, che era stato a contatto con un positivo nei giorni scorsi. Il giocatore statunitense ha annunciato pubblicamente di essere positivo in un video pubblicato su Twitter, aggiungendo di star bene e di non aver manifestato alcun sintomo finora. La franchigia di Boston ha annunciato che il cestista resterà in isolamento per diversi giorni e verrà monitorato dal personale medico della squadra.