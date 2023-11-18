L’Olanda si appresta ad affrontare l’Irlanda in un match molto complicato. Gli oranges voglio restare in corsa per qualificarsi e questa è un’occasione ghiotta da poter dare il massimo ed arrivare fino in fondo.

Olanda-Irlanda, le probabili formazioni

OLANDA (4-3-3): Biljow; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Akè, Blind; Reijnders, De Roon, Koopmeiners; Malen, Gakpo, Simons. Allenatore: Koeman

IRLANDA (3-4-2-1): Bazunu; Collins, Egan, Stevens; Duffy, Cullen, McGrath, Browne; Smallbone, Knight; Idah. Allenatore: Kenny