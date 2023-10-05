Sfida tra i due tecnici italiani, Gennaro Gattuso e Roberto De Zerbi. Il tecnico calabrese alla guida dei francesi sceglie il 4-3-3: c’è Veretout in mezzo al campo con Ounahi e Rongier, confermato il tridente composto da Ndiaye, Aubameyang e l’ex Inter Correa. 4-2-3-1 per De Zerbi che si affida a Steele tra i pali; Lamptey, Igor, Dunk ed Estupinan in difesa; Gilmour e Dahoud a centrocampo, dietro a March, Fati e Mitoma a sostegno dell’unica punta, Pedro.

Le probabili formazioni:

MARSIGLIA (4-3-3): Lopez; Clauss, Mbemba, Gigot, Murillo; Ounahi, Rongier, Veretout; Ndiaye, Aubameyang, Correa. All. Gattuso.

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Steele; Lamptey, Igor, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Dahoud; March, Fati, Mitoma; Pedro. All. De Zerbi.