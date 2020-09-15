Serie B: gli orari delle prime due giornate

La Lega di Serie B ha diramato il calendario delle prime due giornate
La serie B i nizxia con il botto, l’anticipo della prima giornata sarà quello tra Monza e Spal, chiude Domenica sera Reggiana-Pisa.
Di seguito incontri ed orari delle prime due giornate:
1a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Venerdì 25 settembre 2020 ore 21.00 MONZA – SPAL
Sabato 26 settembre 2020 ore 14.00 BRESCIA – ASCOLI
ore 14.00 COSENZA – V. ENTELLA
ore 14.00 FROSINONE – EMPOLI
ore 14.00 LECCE – PORDENONE
ore 14.00 PESCARA – CHIEVOVERONA
ore 14.00 SALERNITANA – REGGINA
ore 16.00 VENEZIA – L.R. VICENZA
Domenica 27 settembre 2020 ore 15.00 CREMONESE – CITTADELLA
ore 21.00 REGGIANA – PISA
2a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Sabato 3 ottobre 2020 ore 14.15 CHIEVOVERONA – SALERNITANA
ore 16.15 ASCOLI – LECCE
ore 16.15 EMPOLI – MONZA
ore 16.15 L.R. VICENZA – PORDENONE
ore 16.15 REGGINA – PESCARA
ore 16.15 SPAL – COSENZA
ore 16.15 VENEZIA – FROSINONE
ore 16.15 V. ENTELLA – REGGIANA
Domenica 4 ottobre 2020 ore 15.00 PISA- CREMONESE
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – BRESCIA