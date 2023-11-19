Belgio in campo con il 4-3-3. Tedesco si affida, in avanti, al solito Lukaku, sostenuto ai lati da Doku e Trossard. Centrocampo a tre: titolari Tielemans, Mangala e Carrasco. In difesa, davanti a Sels, Faes e Vertonghen come centrali, con Castagne e Theate come terzini.

Le probabili formazioni:

BELGIO (4-3-3): Sels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Mangala, Carrasco; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard. CT. Tedesco

AZERBAIGIAN (4-5-1): Mehemmedeliyev; Mammadov, Kryvotsiuk, Haghverdi, Cafarguliyev; Bayramov, Diniyev, Isayev, Sheydayev; Mahmudov; Dadashov. CT. De Biasi