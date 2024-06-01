Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid, le scelte di Terzic e Ancelotti

Ancelotti sogna mentre Terzic vuole provare a fare lo sgambetto alla squadra madrilena

carlo ancelotti ( foto fornelli/keypress )
Queste le probabili formazioni di Borussia Dortmund e Real Madrid in vista della finale di questa sera in programma a Wembley, dove i Blancos inseguono l’ennesimo trofeo.

Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid, le probabili formazioni:

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug. Allenatore: Terzic

REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo. Allenatore: Ancelotti

