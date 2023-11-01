Home Calcio Coppa di Germania: Borussia Dortmund-Hoffenheim, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Coppa di Germania: Borussia Dortmund-Hoffenheim, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

La squadra di Terzic vuole raggiungere i suoi obiettivi

Di
Anthony Cervoni
-
109
BORUSSIA

Borussia Dortmund-Hoffenheim sembrerebbe una partita di Bundesliga, e invece no. Le due squadre tedesche si sfidano per il secondo turno di Coppa di Germania con la squadra di Terzic nettamente favorita anche se abbiamo assistito a diverse sorprese in questi anni.

Le probabili formazioni:

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-2-2): Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Ozcan, Brandt; Bynoe-Gittens, Adeyemi; Haller, Moukoko.

HOFFENHEIM (3-5-2): Baumann; Akpoguma, Adams, Szalai; Bebou, Stach, Samassekou, Becker, Bulter; Weghorst, Berisha.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI

© Sport Paper Testata giornalistica sportiva Direttore Daniele Amore | 2005 - 2023 - P.I. 02949390591 | Registrato al Tribunale di Latina il 24/04/06 N.854.
error: © SportPaper/KeyPress - FOTO: Vietata la riproduzione anche parziale