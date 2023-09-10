Irlanda-Olanda, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Oranje a caccia della seconda vittoria consecutiva stasera a Dublino. Koeman riconferma il 3-4-2-1: dal 1′ il nerazzurro De Vrji, titolare accanto a van Dijk in difesa, panchina per Aké e De Ligt, confermato De Roon, in buona forma dopo la rete messa a segno contro la Grecia, così come Dumfries. In avanti, attacco affidato a Gakpo, Simon e Weghorst.

Le probabili formazioni:

IRLANDA (3-4-3): Bazunu; Collins, Egan, Duffy; Browne, Cullen, Molumby, McClean; Ogbene, Idah, Knight. CT. Kenny.

OLANDA (3-4-2-1): Flekken; Geertruida, de Vrij, van Dijk; Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind; Simons, Gakpo; Weghorst. CT. Koeman.