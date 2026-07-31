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Home Serie A Juventus News Juventus-Nizza 2-0 Buon allenamento per la squadra di Spalletti, a segno Douglas...

Juventus-Nizza 2-0 Buon allenamento per la squadra di Spalletti, a segno Douglas Luiz e Oboavwoduo

Di
Salvatore Ciotta
-
551
juventus calcio
DOUGLAS LUIZ IN AZIONE ( FOTO DI SALVATORE FORNELLI )

La Juventus batte 2-0 il Nizza e si prepara nel migliore dei modi per la tournee che la vedrà protagonista in Australia. Sono andati a segno Douglas Luiz nel primo tempo ed il giovane Oboavwoduo con un bel pallonetto su assist di Adzic.

Il tabellino

Juventus-Nizza 2-0

JUVENTUS (ITA): Di Gregorio M. (dal 17′ st Pinsoglio C.), Celik Z. (dal 17′ st Cabal J.), Gatti F., Kelly L. (dal 38′ st Gil J.), Kalulu P., Locatelli M. (dal 17′ st Arthur Melo), Douglas Luiz (dal 1′ st Koopmeiners T.), Zhegrova E. (dal 1′ st Joao Mario), Miretti F. (dal 17′ st Adzic V.), Cambiaso A. (dal 26′ st Oboavwoduo J.), Milik A. (dal 1′ st Durmisi A. dal 38′ st Licina A.). A disposizione: Adzic V., Arthur Melo, Cabal J., Durmisi A.2, Gil J., Joao Mario, Koopmeiners T., Licina A., Martinez B., Oboavwoduo J., Pinsoglio C., Rugani D. Allenatore: Spalletti L..

NIZZA (FRA): Diouf Y. (dal 1′ st Boulhendi T.), Ndayishimiye Y. (dal 31′ st Pereira E.), Koutoune H. (dal 38′ st Mendy A.), Bard M. (dal 33′ st Mantsounga B.), Clauss J. (dal 32′ st Bouard E.), Coulibaly D. (dal 33′ st Abdi A.), Mandza Tsiendi X. (dal 33′ st Mandza Tsiendi X.), Abergel L. (dal 32′ st Camara I.), Diop S., Jansson I. (dal 33′ st Cho M.), Orakpo V. (dal 44′ pt Diallo Z.). A disposizione: Abdi A., Bouard E., Boulhendi T., Camara I., Cho M., Diallo Z., Mantsounga B., Mendy A., Pereira E., Sahraoui E. Allenatore: Pantaloni O..

Reti: al 11′ pt Douglas Luiz (Juventus (ITA)) , al 44′ st Oboavwoduo J. (Juventus (ITA)) .

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