Luton Town-Manchester United, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Ancora 4-2-3-1 per ten Hag. Il tecnico olandese opta per Varane e Maguire al centro della difesa, sostenuti da Dalot e Lindelof. In mezzo al campo Mainoo e Casemiro, alle spalle di Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes e Rashford sulla trequarti. In avanti il solo Højlund.

Luton Town-Manchester United, le probabili formazioni:

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo. All. Edwards.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund. All. ten Hag.