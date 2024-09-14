Home Calcio Estero Southampton-Manchester United, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Southampton-Manchester United, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Southampton-Manchester United, ten Hag aspetta i gol di Zirkzee

Di
Anthony Cervoni
-
0
bologna calcio
Joshua Zirkzee sorridente ( FOTO DI SALVATORE FORNELLI )

Archiaviata la brutta sconfitta contro il Liverpool, l’imperativo del Manchester United deve essere categoricamente uno: vincere. Ed è quello che si augura ten Hag, nell’impegno di ora di pranzo contro il Southampton.

Southampton-Manchester United, le probabili formazioni:

Southampton (3-4-3): Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Downes, Fernandes, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Archer, Brereton. Allenatore: Martin.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee. Allenatore: ten Hag.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI

© Sport Paper Testata giornalistica sportiva Direttore Daniele Amore | 2005 - 2023 - P.I. 02949390591 | Registrato al Tribunale di Latina il 24/04/06 N.854.