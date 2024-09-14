Southampton-Manchester United, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Archiaviata la brutta sconfitta contro il Liverpool, l’imperativo del Manchester United deve essere categoricamente uno: vincere. Ed è quello che si augura ten Hag, nell’impegno di ora di pranzo contro il Southampton.
Southampton-Manchester United, le probabili formazioni:
Southampton (3-4-3): Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Downes, Fernandes, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Archer, Brereton. Allenatore: Martin.
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee. Allenatore: ten Hag.