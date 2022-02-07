Volta Valenciana: bis di Jakobsen. A Vlasov la generale

Si è conclusa con una volata di gruppo la Volta Valenciana con Jakobsen che regala il bis battendo al fotofinish un ritrovato e sempre più convincente Elia Viviani.

In classifica generale non cambia niente con Vlasov che precede sul podio finale Remco Evenepoel e Carlos Rodriguez.

Nibali ha chiuso in crescendo la corsa e questo fa ben sperare per il proseguo della stagione. Anche Ciccone già in palla e 8° nella Classifica Finale.

Volta Valenciana, ordine d’arrivo 5° tappa

1 JAKOBSEN Fabio Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 20 30 1:55:49 2 VIVIANI Elia INEOS Grenadiers 10 18 ,, 3 KRISTOFF Alexander Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5 12 ,, 4 DUPONT Timothy Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 7 ,, 5 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 4 ,, 6 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates 3 ,,

Volta Valenciana, classifica finale

1 1 – VLASOV Aleksandr BORA – hansgrohe 200 150 18:56:45 2 2 – EVENEPOEL Remco Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 150 110 0:32 3 3 – RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 125 90 0:36 4 4 – MAS Enric Movistar Team 100 80 0:50 5 5 – VALVERDE Alejandro Movistar Team 85 70 1:02 6 6 – FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech 70 60 1:05 7 7 – SÁNCHEZ Luis León Bahrain – Victorious 60 55 1:14 8 8 – CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 50 50 2:00

16 16 – NIBALI Vincenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 16 3:12

26 26 – CARBONI Giovanni Gazprom – RusVelo 5 5:54

Volta Valenciana, altre classifiche

Scalatori: Ben King – Human Powered Healt

Sprinter: Fabio Jakobsen – Quick-Step

Giovani: Remco Evenepoel – Quick-Step