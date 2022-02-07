Volta Valenciana: bis di Jakobsen. A Vlasov la generale

Si è conclusa con una volata di gruppo la Volta Valenciana con Jakobsen che regala il bis battendo al fotofinish un ritrovato e sempre più convincente Elia Viviani.
In classifica generale non cambia niente con Vlasov che precede sul podio finale Remco Evenepoel e Carlos Rodriguez.
Nibali ha chiuso in crescendo la corsa e questo fa ben sperare per il proseguo della stagione. Anche Ciccone già in palla e 8° nella Classifica Finale.
Volta Valenciana, ordine d’arrivo 5° tappa
|1
|
JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|30
|1:55:49
|2
|
VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|18
|,,
|3
|
KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux
|5
|12
|,,
|4
|
DUPONT Timothy
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|7
|,,
|5
|
ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|4
|,,
|6
|
TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|,,
Volta Valenciana, classifica finale
|1
|1
|–
|
VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA – hansgrohe
|200
|150
|18:56:45
|2
|2
|–
|
EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|150
|110
|0:32
|3
|3
|–
|
RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|125
|90
|0:36
|4
|4
|–
|
MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|100
|80
|0:50
|5
|5
|–
|
VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|85
|70
|1:02
|6
|6
|–
|
FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel – Premier Tech
|70
|60
|1:05
|7
|7
|–
|
SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain – Victorious
|60
|55
|1:14
|8
|8
|–
|
CICCONE Giulio
|Trek – Segafredo
|50
|50
|2:00
|16
|16
|–
|
NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|16
|3:12
|26
|26
|–
|
CARBONI Giovanni
|Gazprom – RusVelo
|5
|5:54
Volta Valenciana, altre classifiche
Scalatori: Ben King – Human Powered Healt
Sprinter: Fabio Jakobsen – Quick-Step
Giovani: Remco Evenepoel – Quick-Step