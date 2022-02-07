Volta Valenciana: bis di Jakobsen. A Vlasov la generale

Ultima tappa alla Volta Valenciana con Jakobsen che vince ancora e Vlasov che conquista la generale

Di
Andrea Terreni
-
0

Si è conclusa con una volata di gruppo la Volta Valenciana con Jakobsen che regala il bis battendo al fotofinish un ritrovato e sempre più convincente Elia Viviani.

In classifica generale non cambia niente con Vlasov che precede sul podio finale Remco Evenepoel e Carlos Rodriguez.

Nibali ha chiuso in crescendo la corsa e questo fa ben sperare per il proseguo della stagione. Anche Ciccone già in palla e 8° nella Classifica Finale.

Volta Valenciana, ordine d’arrivo 5° tappa

1
 JAKOBSEN Fabio
 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 20 30 1:55:49
2
 VIVIANI Elia
 INEOS Grenadiers 10 18 ,,
3
 KRISTOFF Alexander
 Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5 12 ,,
4
 DUPONT Timothy
 Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 7 ,,
5
 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
 Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 4 ,,
6
 TRENTIN Matteo
 UAE Team Emirates 3 ,,

 

Volta Valenciana, classifica finale

1 1
 VLASOV Aleksandr
 BORA – hansgrohe 200 150 18:56:45
2 2
 EVENEPOEL Remco
 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 150 110 0:32
3 3
 RODRIGUEZ Carlos
 INEOS Grenadiers 125 90 0:36
4 4
 MAS Enric
 Movistar Team 100 80 0:50
5 5
 VALVERDE Alejandro
 Movistar Team 85 70 1:02
6 6
 FUGLSANG Jakob
 Israel – Premier Tech 70 60 1:05
7 7
 SÁNCHEZ Luis León
 Bahrain – Victorious 60 55 1:14
8 8
 CICCONE Giulio
 Trek – Segafredo 50 50 2:00
16 16
 NIBALI Vincenzo
 Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 16 3:12
26 26
 CARBONI Giovanni
 Gazprom – RusVelo 5 5:54

 

Volta Valenciana, altre classifiche

Scalatori: Ben King – Human Powered Healt

Sprinter: Fabio Jakobsen – Quick-Step

Giovani: Remco Evenepoel – Quick-Step

