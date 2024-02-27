FA Cup: Chelsea-Leeds, probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Quinto turno di FA Cup a Stamford Bridge tra Chelsea e Leeds. I Blues hanno eliminato il Preston, nel Terzo turno, e l’Aston Villa, al replay, nel Quarto; i Whites, diversamente, hanno superato il Peterborough United, squadra di League One, e il Plymouth Argyle. Il match, in programma mercoledì alle 20.30, sarà visibile su DAZN.
Chelsea-Leeds, le probabili formazioni:
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gilchrist, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Nkunku, Mudryk; Jackson. All. Pochettino.
LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Gray; Kamara, Gruev; James, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe. All. Farke.