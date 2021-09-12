Roma Sassuolo, risultato, tabellino e highlights del match
MARCATORI: 37′ Cristante, 91′ El Shaarawy (R); 57′ Djuricic (S)
ROMA (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp (89′ Reynolds), Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Veretout (74′ Shomurodov); Zaniolo (74′ Perez), Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan (70′ El Shaarawy); Abraham. In panchina: Fuzato, Boer, Calafiori, Smalling, Diawara, Villar, Darboe, Mayoral, Perez. Allenatore: Jose Mourinho
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi (84′ Ayhan), Lopez; Berardi (77′ Defrel), Djuricic (84′ Traore), Boga (89′ Kyriakopoulos); Raspadori (46′ Scamacca). In panchina: Pegolo, Goldaniga, Peluso, Muldur, Matheus Henrique, Harroui, Magnanelli. Allenatore: Alessio Dionisi
ARBITRO: Simone Sozza di Seregno
NOTE: AMMONITI: Chiriches (S); Ibanez, Karsdorp (R)