Roma Sassuolo, risultato, tabellino e highlights (2-1)

La decide El Shaarawy all'ultimo

Giulio Cardarello
Stephan El Shaarawy gol ph: Fornelli/Keypress

MARCATORI: 37′ Cristante, 91′ El Shaarawy (R); 57′ Djuricic (S)

ROMA (4-2-3-1)Rui Patricio; Karsdorp (89′ Reynolds), Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; CristanteVeretout (74′ Shomurodov); Zaniolo (74′ Perez), Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan (70′ El Shaarawy)AbrahamIn panchinaFuzatoBoerCalafioriSmalling, DiawaraVillarDarboeMayoralPerezAllenatoreJose Mourinho

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Consigli; ToljanChiriches, Ferrari, RogerioFrattesi (84′ Ayhan), Lopez; Berardi (77′ Defrel)Djuricic (84′ Traore), Boga (89′ Kyriakopoulos); Raspadori (46′ Scamacca)In panchinaPegoloGoldanigaPelusoMuldurMatheus HenriqueHarrouiMagnanelliAllenatore: Alessio Dionisi

ARBITRO: Simone Sozza di Seregno

NOTE: AMMONITI: Chiriches (S); Ibanez, Karsdorp (R)

ROMA SASSUOLO HIGHLIGHTS

