Wolverhampton-Manchester City, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Queste le ultimissime di formazione previste per la sfida delle 15 tra Wolverhampton e Manchester City, gara che i Citizens vogliono vincere prima della Champions.
Wolverhampton-Manchester City, le probabili formazioni:
Wolverhampton (4-1-4-1): Johnstone; Semedo, Toti Gomes, Dawson, Ait Nouri; Trindade; Forbs Borges, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Matheus Cunha; Strand Larsen. Allenatore: O’Neil.
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland. Allenatore: Guardiola.