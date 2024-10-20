Home Serie A Wolverhampton-Manchester City, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Wolverhampton-Manchester City, le ultimissime sulle formazioni

Wolverhampton-Manchester City, le ultime sul match

Di
Anthony Cervoni
-
Manchester City Real Madrid, risultato, tabellino e highlights

Queste le ultimissime di formazione previste per la sfida delle 15 tra Wolverhampton e Manchester City, gara che i Citizens vogliono vincere prima della Champions.

Wolverhampton-Manchester City, le probabili formazioni:

Wolverhampton (4-1-4-1): Johnstone; Semedo, Toti Gomes, Dawson, Ait Nouri; Trindade; Forbs Borges, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Matheus Cunha; Strand Larsen. Allenatore: O’Neil.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland. Allenatore: Guardiola.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI

© Sport Paper Testata giornalistica sportiva Direttore Daniele Amore | 2005 - 2023 - P.I. 02949390591 | Registrato al Tribunale di Latina il 24/04/06 N.854.