Tennis, decisione ufficiale su Coppa Davis e Fed Cup: i dettagli

Le edizioni 2020 della Coppa Davis e della Fed Cup sono state rinviate al 2021. Lo ha fatto sapere attraverso un tweet la International Tennis Federation (ITF) che gestisce entrambi gli eventi, i più importanti tornei di tennis per squadre nazionali maschili e femminili.

The 2020 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals have been rescheduled for 13-18 April 2021

The 2020 Fed Cup Play-offs and the four outstanding regional events due to be played in 2020 will also be played in 2021#FedCup

