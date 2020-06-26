Tennis, decisione ufficiale su Coppa Davis e Fed Cup: i dettagli

Alice Cardarello
Coppa Davis Fed Cup
Foto wikicommons

Coppa Davis Fed Cup: rinviate al 2021

Le edizioni 2020 della Coppa Davis e della Fed Cup sono state rinviate al 2021. Lo ha fatto sapere attraverso un tweet la International Tennis Federation (ITF) che gestisce entrambi gli eventi, i più importanti tornei di tennis per squadre nazionali maschili e femminili.

Coppa Davis Fed Cup:

