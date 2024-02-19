PSV-Borussia Dortmund, probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Torna la Champions League. Ottavi di finale al Philips Stadium tra PSV e Borussia Dortmund, martedì alle 21. Gialloneri, primi nel Gruppo F, hanno chiuso il girone a 11 punti, davanti a PSG e Milan. Diversamente, il PSV, secondo nel Gruppo B, ha raccolto 9 punti, concludendo alle spalle dell’Arsenal. L’ultimo precedente, risalente alla fase a gironi 2002/2003, è terminata 1-3 per il Borussia Dortmund. Il match sarà visibile Sky Sport (253); in streaming su Sky Go, Now e Mediaset Infinity.

PSV-Borussia Dortmund, le probabili formazioni:

PSV (4-3-3): Benítez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano. All. Bosz.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Reyerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt, Reus; Fullkrug. All. Terzic.