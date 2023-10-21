Che sfida all’Etihad Stadium quella tra il Manchester City di Guardiola e il Brighton. Stessi schieramenti, diversa filosofia e interpreti, anche se una cosa è certa: sarà grande spettacolo.
Manchester City-Brighton, le probabili formazioni:
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Akanji, Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Walker; Foden, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland. All. Guardiola
BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Lamptey, Webster; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Joao Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson. All. De Zerbi.